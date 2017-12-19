Man in serious condition in Georgetown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of St. George Blvd. on Dec. 18.

According to police, at about 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Chauncey Grant, 20, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Grant was transported to the hospital for treatment. He is in serious, but stable, condition at this time. At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.