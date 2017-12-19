Job fair to be held in Effingham County

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in search of qualified, hardworking individuals.

The fair will be held at the Effingham Administrative Offices (601 N. Laurel Drive) from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Candidates are asked to bring proper identification and a resume if you have one.

Open positions with the county:

Deputy

Corrections Officer

Communications Officer

County Engineer

Maintenance Worker II

Kennel Assistant

Director of Finance

Positions are also available with Atlantic Waste:

Drivers

Helpers

Dispatcher

Mechanic

Scale house operator

Atlantic Waste offers above market pay, health insurance, paid holidays and a 401k plan.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet potential employers on Wednesday.