Job fair to be held in Effingham County

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in search of qualified, hardworking individuals.
The fair will be held at the Effingham Administrative Offices (601 N. Laurel Drive) from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Candidates are asked to bring proper identification and a resume if you have one.
Open positions with the county:
- Deputy
- Corrections Officer
- Communications Officer
- County Engineer
- Maintenance Worker II
- Kennel Assistant
- Director of Finance
Positions are also available with Atlantic Waste:
- Drivers
- Helpers
- Dispatcher
- Mechanic
- Scale house operator
Atlantic Waste offers above market pay, health insurance, paid holidays and a 401k plan.
Candidates will have the opportunity to meet potential employers on Wednesday.