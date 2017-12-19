Job fair to be held in Effingham County

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in search of qualified, hardworking individuals.

The fair will be held at the Effingham Administrative Offices (601 N. Laurel Drive) from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Candidates are asked to bring proper identification and a resume if you have one.

Open positions with the county:

  • Deputy
  • Corrections Officer
  • Communications Officer
  • County Engineer
  • Maintenance Worker II
  • Kennel Assistant
  • Director of Finance

Positions are also available with Atlantic Waste:

  • Drivers
  • Helpers
  • Dispatcher
  • Mechanic
  • Scale house operator

Atlantic Waste offers above market pay, health insurance, paid holidays and a 401k plan.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet potential employers on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s