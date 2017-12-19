Feed the Hungry wrapping up holiday season with community dinners

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — No matter what holiday your family is celebrating, ’tis the season to gather around the table with the ones you love.

If you need a little help with that this year, Feed the Hungry is here to help with community dinners.

The next dinner is Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Effingham County YMCA (1224 Patriot Drive) at 4 p.m.

In Savannah, another dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, at The National Guard Armory (1248 Eisenhower Drive) at 4 p.m.

If you are in a position to help out, Feed the Hungry is still asking for food and toy donations.

Just call 912-436-7380 or visit savannahfeedthehungry.org for donation information.

