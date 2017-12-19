December Nights & Holiday Lights: Holiday walking tour at Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

SAVANNAH, Ga,

It’s not feeling much like December–or the holiday season–because of all of this warm weather!

But, News 3’s got just the thing to help get you into the holiday spirit–a visit to the Coastal Botanical Gardens, for December Nights & Holiday Lights.

Everyday this week, through Christmas Eve, you can take a self-guided walking tour through the garden where staff has worked to put up more than 1,000,000 lights!

When you come out, you will also have the opportunity to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus, check out a stellar model railroad display, and you may even go home with some keepsakes!

Click ‘play’ to take a look at a section of the garden.

If you’d like to check it out, we have the information listed below, or you can click here to visit their website.

Listen to why Santa says you should come out and visit: