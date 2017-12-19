Community Corner: Union Mission provides hope, help for area homeless

Believe it or not, more than 4,500 people are homeless in Chatham County each year– almost half of them women and children.
While some may find shelter each night, more than 500 people are considered ‘chronically homeless’– meaning they move in and out of shelters.
Savannah’s Union Mission is working to prevent and put an end to homelessness in our area– one person at a time.
Patricia Youngquist is the agency’s Executive Director.
She joins us with information on the services they provide and how you can help.

Union Mission
120 Fahm Street
(912) 236-7423
unionmission.org
email: infor@unionmission.org

