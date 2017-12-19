CNT K9s Kehoe and Billy receive body armor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A non-profit is taking a ‘vested interest’ in some members of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

K9s Kehoe and Billy have received bullet and stab protective vests from Vested Interest in K9s, which provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the country.

Since 2009, the organization has provided over 2,700 protective vests in 50 states at a cost of over $2.3 million.

Each vest provided through private and corporate donations costs $1,050.

Kehoe and Billy’s vests have been embroidered to honor a dog killed in the line of duty, reading, “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department.”

