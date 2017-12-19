Car slams into Florida home, seriously injures woman eating breakfast

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A car slammed into a house and seriously injured a 67-year-old woman as she ate breakfast on Tuesday.

According to The Florida Highway Patrol, Karin Gray was sitting at her kitchen table around 9:00 a.m. when a car, driven by Perlie Searles, 61, crashed through the wall.

“The car goes through the front area wall striking her as she was sitting at the kitchen table, pinning her against her cabinets and the kitchen sink,” says Sgt. Kim Montes with Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Rescue crews had to pull cabinets from walls and battle a water main break to free Gray, who was trapped beneath a table.

Gray’s injuries are serious, but she is expected to be okay.

According to Sgt. Kim Montes, Gray’s husband was out in the yard spraying bushes when the car ran into his home.

“[He] basically watched the whole thing happen but was helpless. He couldn’t do anything,” she explained.

Searles is suffering minor injuries. She told trooper she can’t remember what happened, but was ticked for careless driving.

Troopers said she had just dropped off a child at school and was returning home when the accident happened.

Charges against her are pending.

Building officials think the home is safe to stay in while it’s repaired.