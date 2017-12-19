Arrest Warrant issued in 13 year old murder case of Fort Stewart soldier, family reacts

It’s been more than 13 years but Greg Corwin has finally heard the news he has waited for, i.e. that there is movement in the murder case of his son, Scott.

Scott Corwin, an Army Captain stationed at Fort Stewart was gunned down in the early morning hours of May 29, 2004 at Monterey Square in Savannah. Scott Corwin was 27 at the time of his death. He was a West Point graduate who was soon set to be deployed to Iraq.

All this time, the Corwin family has waited and hoped and most years, his dad would make a trip to Savannah on the anniversary of his death. Mr. Corwin told us over the years it “was to make sure Scotty’s was not forgotten.”

Today, there is bittersweet news for the family. After all this time, Mr.Corwin tells us he’s been informed that an arrest warrant has been served in the murder case. According to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office, the suspect, Deon Monroe Jones, who is now 34 years old, was actually served the arrest warrant in the Chatham County jail.

Reached today at his home in Texas, Greg Corwn told WSAV the family has “been looking to get resolution all this time because there really is no such thing as closure.”

“We certainly want to thank the District Attorney’s office, Meg Heap and Isabel Pauly specifically,” Corwin said. “We knew there was some movement awhile back when they told us the Cold Case unit has been formed.”

Corwin tells News 3 he and other family members, many of whom live in Illinois where Scott grew up, were informed by email that the arrest warrant was being issued.

“It’s bringing back a lot of pain today because I think all of us are re-living what happened,” Mr. Corwin tells us. “But that’s what has to happen I guess. We just finally want justice for Scotty.”