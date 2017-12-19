5 family members traveling from GA killed in fiery TX crash

SINTON, Texas (KRIS) — Five family members are dead after a one-vehicle crash on a South Texas highway.

Investigators believe the driver may have fallen asleep around 3 a.m., causing the SUV to roll off the overpass onto the roadway below.

A total of nine people were riding in the vehicle, traveling from Georgia to Texas.

The Suburban, which was towing a trailer, caught on fire under the overpass.

Five people have died and four others were taken to a hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No identities have been released as the investigation continues.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.