Woman arrested for DUI in motorcycle crash on I-516; driver seriously injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a vehicle verses motorcycle crash on Ogeechee Road that left the motorcyclist seriously injured.

Officers were dispatched to Ogeechee Road at I-516 about 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

An initial investigation revealed Dawn Billotte, 47, was traveling north on Ogeechee Road approaching I-516 in a Honda Civic when she attempted to get onto the northbound I-516 on-ramp.

Willie Johnson Jr., 53, who was traveling south on Ogeechee Road on a Honda CBR 900 motorcycle, attempted to brake to avoid being struck by the Civic but was unsuccessful.

Johnson was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Billotte was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to yield turning left and serious injury by motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.