Who Will Be “The Voice”?

Published:

LOS ANGELES (NBC) — “The Voice” begins its two-night season finale tonight.

North Carolina native Brooke Simpson has followed a simple plan in becoming coach Miley Cyrus’ first-ever finalist.

“Pouring out absolutely all of me, and just singing with everything I have and everything that I am,” she says.

Simpson’s rendition last week of Journey’s “Faithfully” took her to iTunes top ten.

Team Blake’s Red Marlow made tonight’s finale after sweating out an instant save last week.

His classic country performances have shown calm, self-assurance.

“I haven’t been nervous on any of these and thank God because it’s really hard to perform when you’re really nervous,” Marlow says.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 8pm Eastern on WSAV.

More here: http://bit.ly/2jYjDeX

