Video: Georgia couple pays school lunch dues for entire county

(WALB) — A Georgia couple’s holiday gift is helping hundreds of families.

Michael and Sarah Strickland paid off thousands of dollars worth of unpaid school lunches for the entire Lee County district.

“I’ll be honest,” said Lee County’s Food Service Director Regina Dunn. “We shed some tears of joy.”

The Food Service Department received the Stricklands’ donation Tuesday. Dunn said that was perfect timing.

“This time of year, we don’t see as much lunch money coming in because it is Christmas time,” Dunn explained.

The Stricklands said they wanted to do something good for the community that’s helped them succeed, and that opportunity came in the form of helping parents who can’t afford to pay for their children’s lunches.

“When you’re a single mom or a single dad, it’s tough to be able to afford that,” Michael explained.

Knowing that, the Stricklands said it was a no-brainer to cut that check.

“Instantaneously, we knew that no matter what, we were going to give back,” said Sarah.

