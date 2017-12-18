UPDATE: Detectives seek vehicle in connection with E. 67th St. homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the death of an adult male in the 1100 block of E. 67th Street on Dec. 15.

Around 7:40 a.m., Metro officers were called to a check subject call and found Theron Warner, 40, deceased with a gunshot wound. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are looking for a silver 2014 Chevy Captiva with a sunroof and the Georgia tag CGU7381 in connection with the investigation.

They say the last known location for the vehicle was the area of Graydon Street and Waters Avenue.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or incident is asked to contact police. A line is open directly to detectives at 912-525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.