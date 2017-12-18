School board rep. Larry Lower announces run for board president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Current District 6 Savannah-Chatham School Board representative, Larry Lower, has announced his candidacy for the Savannah Chatham School Board Presidency.

According to a release from David Simons Political Group, “Lower is focusing his campaign and potential school board presidency on working well with school board members and community leaders. He will continue to attend meetings and other official school board business programs providing accountability to taxpayers for an efficiently run, well-respected school board.”

Jolene Byrne currently serves as President of Savannah-Chatham School Board. The non-partisan elections are scheduled for May 22, 2018.

Lower’s announcement also signals the position for 6th District representative for the school board is open.