President Trump lays out national security strategy

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Trump has outlined his new plan to keep America safe — by putting America first.

“A nation that does not protect prosperity at home cannot protect its interests abroad,” the president said Monday, as he outlined four main points of a plan that echoed many of his campaign appearances.

The new strategy focuses on defending the homeland, American prosperity, American influence and “peace through strength.”

While the White House acknowledges the policy isn’t dramatically different from past strategies, it describes President Trump’s emphasis on border and Homeland security as “unprecedented.”

“It calls for the construction of a wall on our southern border, ending chain migration and the horrible visa and lottery programs,” Trump said.

The framework also echoes the president’s longstanding views on the need for pushback against China as a competitor — in the military, economic and informational domains.

Trump declared that cooperation must always come with American national security interests in mind.

