Power outage in Atlanta airport affects Savannah travelers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A blackout in the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport impacted passengers flying out of Savannah Hilton Head International.

Delta canceled more than 300 flights Monday morning, including five that were expected to fly in and out from Savannah’s airport.

Officials blame the ten-hour power outage on a fire in the airport’s tunnel system.

One local traveler told News 3, “I kept looking at the app to see if it was going to be on time and waiting for it to be delayed but it wasn’t. It seemed yesterday like there was a lot of commotion, but today everything seems fine.”

Airport officials encourage travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

