Photos: Local couple’s creative ‘Elf on the Shelf’ pics create online buzz

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Anderson family of Savannah have really enjoyed their Elf on the Shelf this year. According to mom, Yakima, their 4-year-old son has really gotten into the holiday spirit this year. “When he was 3, the elf creeped him out,” she says. “But this year, he has totally bought into the Elf on the Shelf idea.”

He even named his elf Kicks– and it seems Kicks has been having some fun adventures.

According to Anderson, the story behind Elf on the Shelf is simple: The elf serves as an assistant to Santa to keep an eye on the boys and girls. He (or she) then leaves at night to report to Santa on their behavior.

“He comes back in the morning before the children wake up, and they can find him in different spots in the house. But the elf is supposed to be magical, so they can’t touch him or he will lose his magic and return to the North Pole.”

“We are having a blast with this project, and it brings a lot of joy to our son.”

Anderson admits their photos have become quite popular with their Facebook friends as well. “We have a loyal following that tune in everyday to see what Kicks is up to for the day.”

One of their favorites so far is the church scene.

“That was pure inspiration. I just thought, it’s Sunday, the elf should go to church like we go to church. The look on my son’s face when he saw that was priceless.”