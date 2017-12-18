Metro arrests 5, identifies 12 suspects in drug investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro arrested five individuals this week after a drug investigation on E. 38th Street.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Crime Suppression Unit seized crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and two firearms during the investigation.

In addition, 12 suspects have been identified for their involvement in drug activity.

Samuel Cravatt was arrested and charged with the following: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II pills, possession of marijuana and drugs not in original container.

According to SCMPD, Craig Harrel was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

Lynette Ewald was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana as well as possession of drug-related objects.

Jeremy Bell was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and multiple traffic charges.

SCMPD says the fifth suspect, who is not being identified at this time, was charged with possession of drug-related objects and traffic offenses.

The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team will continue with additional investigations.