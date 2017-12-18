Escalating fight leads to arrests for terroristic threats, battery, cruelty to children

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Alma Police Department reportedly responded to a fight in the 300 block of East 7th Street on Dec. 15.

According to police, two ladies were involved in a fist-fight within feet of a toddler. This fight evolved into a second fight on Stewart Drive.

Three hours later, Alma Police responded to another fight in the 300 block of East 7th Street.

During this fight, which stemmed from the earlier two fights, a man attempted to shoot another man but was quickly disarmed by bystanders. Sometime later, one of the involved parties posted videos on social media stating she would shoot the others involved.

Breanna Kennedy Anderson (28 of Alma) was later arrested for party to the commission of a crime.

According to Alma Police, warrants for terroristic threats have been obtained for the arrest of Jonequia Jackson (28 of Alma).

Tiffany Smith, left, (29 of Alma) was arrested for battery. Candace Stokes, right, (26 of Alma) was arrested for battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.

Clifford Lorenzo Stokes, Jr (39 of Alma) was arrested for criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.