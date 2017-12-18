East Georgia Regional Medical Center places restrictions for flu virus concerns

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Flu season is here and east Georgia Regional Medical Center is doing whatever it can to protect its patients.

The hospital has new visiting restrictions. If you have any flu symptoms, you are asked not to visit loved ones there. Also, even if you don’t feel sick, all visitors are asked to wash their hands before going into a patients room.

Mary Beth Butler of the Southeast Health District says there’s been a rise in reported flu cases in 2017. But nothing too extreme.

“So on a scale from one to 10, Georgia is around a seven,” says Butler. “Which is moderate. But comparable to most years. Last year, during this exact week, we were at a six.”

Even so there are important things for everyone to remember.

“You want to follow those common precautions of staying home when you are sick. Covering your cough and sneeze, and washing your hands often.”

And it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“While the vaccine doesn’t cover every strain of the flu, it covers three or four of the most prevalent that we will see this flu season. So even if you get the flu in a different strain, it is going to help you to be not as sick.”

Memorial health has also announced that new visitation rules. The rules are:

You cannot enter any patient care areas if you have a cold.

You can not visit is you are under the age of 18.

They will also not allow more than two visitors at a time.

If you do visit, you must wash your hands thoroughly and use hand sanitizer.

St. Joseph’s Candler already has similar restrictions in place.