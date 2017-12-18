DEVELOPING: Bicyclist injured in Garden City hit-and-run

Update: 12:09 a.m.

Garden City Police is still looking for the driver of a ‘dark colored SUV’ responsible for hitting an older white man Monday night around 6:40 p.m.. Police say the man was hit while riding a bike in the cross walk of Prince Preston Drive near Augusta Avenue. The driver of the vehicle is said to have left the scene.

GSP is also asking if anyone know anything about the location of the driver or vehicle to contact police immediately. The vehicle is said to have damage to the front end.

The man hit by the car sustain ‘severe internal injuries’ requiring surgery Monday night. GSP told WSAV the man is now in recovery at Memorial Health and is expected to remain for several days to heal. His identity has not yet been released.

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a bicyclist injured on Monday night.

The crash happened on Augusta Avenue near the Chatham City Apartments on Prince Preston Drive.

The driver fled the scene of the accident. Garden City police believe the vehicle involved was a black SUV.

The bicyclist is being treated for injuries at Memorial Health in Savannah and is expected to be okay.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further details on-air at 10 & 11 p.m.