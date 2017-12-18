Community Corner: Local actors prepare to bring ‘The Christmas Magi’ to the stage on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga.

The Tybee Arts Association is giving you another reason to get your family and friends together to head to the theater–and enjoy the arts!

They’re bringing two very special one-act plays to the stage and they’re debuting the production as: The Christmas Magi. It combines several well-known stories into one evening, including: Babushka’s Basket and The Gift of the Magi.

Lorrie and Fritz Rumpel, the Director and Musical Director, respectively, are working together—with the cast and crew—to bring the plays to life on stage, just in time for the holiday season.

Fritz joined us in the studio on Monday to explain how they selected the two plays, why it’s a must-see for the holiday season—and more about how some of the money donated will go to help The Tybee Island Junior Council.

If you’re interested in going, be sure to check out the details below:

For reservations, call: (912)-289-7038

Click here to learn more about the Tybee Arts Association.