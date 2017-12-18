Breast cancer survivors give back to local children’s hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Breast cancer survivors know what it means to be sick or to have a loved one hospitalized during the holidays.

On Friday, the script was reversed.

Survivors representing the Greater Savannah Area Breast Cancer Support Group reached out to sick children with love and compassion.

They sponsored a toy drive and delivered gifts to the Willet Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.

These breast cancer survivors simply want the children to know that they are not forgotten.

