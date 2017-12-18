‘Things just started to tip over’ Amtrak survivor describes derailment

DUPONT, Wash. (NBC/AP) — An Amtrak passenger train derailed onto the I-5 freeway south of Seattle just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

According to a U.S. official, the train derailment has killed at least six people and the death count is expected to rise.

Several cars left the track, with at least one landing upside-down below the interstate overpass.

“Things just started to tip over as it as going around and ended up on its side, and everything went dark and stuff started flying around and that was it then it stopped,” said crash survivor Anthony Raimondi.

Several motorists were injured, but no fatalities were reported on the interstate.

WSP diverting traffic at DuPont. WSP aiding withbroad closure & getting assistance to scene. pic.twitter.com/fRw4uGNIVv — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 18, 2017

This was the first day for the Amtrak Cascades high-speed train on its new route w trains further inland parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

According to the Associated Press, the section of track where the Amtrak derailed had just been upgraded as part of a $181 million project for a new, faster route.

All SB lanes of I-5 blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County due to derailed train car. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/SBH7dCc6yg — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017

It is not clear what caused the crash. A U.S. official says preliminary signs indicate the train may have struck something on the track before derailing.

An Amtrak official said the train was not using a technology called positive train control, which can prevent derailments caused by excessive speed.

A website that maps locations and speeds from Amtrak’s train tracker app shows the train was going 81.1 mph just before it derailed.

It wasn’t clear how fast the train was moving when it derailed.