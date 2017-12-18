19-year-old arrested in Bojangles’ armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man accused of committing an armed robbery on Friday has been arrested, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

They say Central Precinct officers responded to reports of an armed robbery around 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 15 at a Bojangles’ in the first block of East Derenne Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Charles Freeman, entered the business with a gun and made demands for money.

According to SCMPD, he took cash from the restaurant and ran from the scene.

Officers were quickly able to find and arrest Freeman within minutes of the robbery.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault as well as one count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.