Red Cross responds to seven fires over the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Just days before Christmas more than 40 people are displaced after fires took over their homes.

The American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia responded to seven fires in the last 36 hours. Those seven fires have left homes damaged or completely destroyed.

The volunteers are providing comfort and emergency assistance such as financial needs, food, clothing and essentials. The Red Cross says during this time of the year they often see an increase in the amount of house fires.

“Typically this time of the year when we do see a decrease in temperatures. That is the time we see a peak in our residential fires. Our volunteers have been helping many many families – almost 41 people in the last 36 hours we’ve assisted them with financial support, to be able to replace food and clothing,” Executive Director Esther Sheppard says.“Also giving them financial support to find a location to stay. It’s typically a hotel, somewhere that they can feel that they have some comfort and some hope so that they can plan their recovery.”

The American Red Cross has some safety advice for you: check existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home, develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year, install smoke alarms, don’t use candle or ovens to heat your home.