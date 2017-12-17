Georgia Power: Power expected to be restored by midnight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

By Published:

Atlanta — (WSAV)

A nightmare for thousands of travelers everywhere Sunday.  A major power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta forced the FAA to order a ground stop on all flights.

Planes are being held at their departure points.  Southwest Airlines canceled the remainder of its flights to and from Atlanta Sunday. Many international flights were sent to other airports.

Airport officials say an electrical issue at a Georgia Power Substation is to blame.

Georgia Power officials say assessment and repair efforts are well underway at this time and the company expects to have power restored to the Airport by midnight tonight.

News 3 will keep you posted.

 

