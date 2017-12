Atlanta — (WSAV)

Delta Airlines tweeted Sunday night encouraging travelers to check their flight status.

Approximately 300 flights will be canceled due to Sunday’s power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Power in Concourse F is now back on. Georgia Power is working to restore all the power by midnight.

Mayor Kasim Reed said the outage started shortly after 1 p.m., at one of the three Georgia Power substations at the airport. It was caused by an electrical fire.