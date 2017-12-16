Salvation Army Bell Ringer survives cancer; sets up GoFundMe

SAVANNAH, GA – A Savannah woman spent more than ten years ringing a bell to help people in need. Now, she’s facing a battle while still working to save others.

Christine Latson has worked for Salvation Army for fifteen years. She said she looks forward to bell ringing every holiday season, usually outside of the Kroger on Wilmington Island, but this year, her health issues took its toll.

“I don’t want my life to be a boring life, so I look for God. He gives me the strength. He gives me the strength, I get it from God,” said Latson.

The cancer survivor only has one arm. She suffered a stroke back in 2005 which paralyzed her right side. Doctors had to amputate that arm last year, when they found cancer in it. “I see girls ladies women men people with their arms you know and here I am don’t have them but I’ve got to keep a smile on my face,” she said.

However, Latson told News 3, she won’t let cancer get her down. She hopes to inspire others to find strength hurdling every obstacle. She said, “It’s not that I have lived my life, but I have lived my life with experience, and behind every experience, for m,e is a teacher.”

Latson said she wants to teach others to give even when they need help the most.

“You know some days it’s good and some days it’s not, but still every day is a good day. You can always be changeable and turn your day around and that’s what I try to do,” said Latson.

Latson told News 3 she’s gone bankrupt trying to cover all her medical bills, and lost work when her health took a turn for the worse. If you would like to donate to her GoFundMe account, click here.