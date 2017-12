Hardeeville — (WSAV)

He’s been missing for several months, now an African Serval Cat named Toby has been found.

According to a post by Beaufort County Animal Services, Toby was caught Saturday afternoon and was being examined at a local animal clinic.

Toby bolted from his home in Hardeeville off Okatie Highway and Plantation Drive back in August. Since then, there have been several reported sightings of him.

Toby is a rescue, raised from 4 weeks old.