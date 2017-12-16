Fire leaves 2 children dead, mother, and 4th person injured

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – Georgia authorities say two small children died and their mother was severely burned in a house fire that also injured a fourth person.

News outlets report that the fire broke out Friday afternoon in Jackson, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. One child was 2. There were conflicting reports on whether the other was 3 or 4 years old.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long tells WXIA-TV deputies rescued the mother through the back door before firefighters arrived, but could not reach the children.

He tells WSB-TV that three other children were at school when the fire broke out.

The victims’ names were not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.