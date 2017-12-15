Video: Mom arrested for son’s 323 hospital visits, 13 unnecessary surgeries

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A Texas mother is accused of repeatedly faking her son’s medical conditions — and subjecting him to more than a dozen unnecessary surgeries.

Now she sits in jail, charged with injury to a child, and the boy’s father is fighting for custody.

The problems started shortly after Christopher was born.

Christopher’s father, Ryan Crawford, said, “She claimed he had issues drinking milk. I never saw those issues.”

Ryan Crawford says his son’s mother Kaylene Bowen-Wright then surprised him at a custody hearing with news of serious health issues,

“She was crying saying, Christopher is never going to walk and we need to– I need to learn to take care of a disabled child.”

A report from child protective services shows the now 8 year old has visited the doctor 323 times and undergone 13 major surgeries.

He had a feeding tube inserted, used oxygen, and took seizure medication.

CPS also found Bowen-Wright cut her son’s hair and posted pictures of him in a Make A Wish shirt claiming he had cancer.

Ryan said, “Every single time we went to court, she would say that my son was dying the next day.”

During a trip to Dallas Children’s Medical Center last month, staff began to suspect Bowen-Wright might be trying to induce her son to have seizures and called CPS, which took custody of Christopher and his siblings.

“No one wanted to believe me until it was almost too late,” Ryan said. “He almost died three different times due to infections from the 13 different surgeries, so he has a long road ahead of him. I hate that he had to go through all that. I hate it. I hate it so much.”

An attorney who represented the boy’s father in 2014 said she had hundreds of medical records proving nothing wrong with the Christopher, but that the judge never read them.

She called it the biggest flaw in the judicial system she’s ever personally experienced.