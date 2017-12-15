Video: Avoiding ‘senior isolation’ during the holidays

(SNN) — Holidays are a time of joy, family and friends…for most of us. But for some seniors, holidays can be tough.

“They are possibly displaced from their background from where they were before they may be without their spouse or loved ones who have either passed away or are not around,” says Nancy Hobson, director of community education and partnerships at Sarasota, Florida’s Friendship Center.

She says many seniors may not be aware they’re isolated, but the signs can be obvious to others.

“You may see somebody withdrawn, you may see somebody who doesn’t smile, you may see somebody who says to others around them that they just don’t feel like really doing anything,” Hobson says.

The key is getting active, but not just in the way you’re thinking.

