Veteran firefighter killed battling California wildfire

NBC News Published:

(NBC News) California’s wildfires have claimed another victim.

A veteran firefighter died Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas fire burning in Southern California’s coastal mountains.

Cory Iverson is survived By his wife Ashley and a 2-year-old daughter, and was expecting another daughter as well.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately available.

Iverson’s death is the second blamed on the Thomas fire.

The fire began December 4th, fed by dry conditions and Santa Ana winds. It’s now the fourth largest wildfire in the state’s history.

