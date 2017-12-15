Trump: ‘It’s a shame what’s happened with the FBI’

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, for a trip to Quantico, Va., to attend the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(NBC News) — President Trump promised to “rebuild the FBI” Friday as he departed to deliver a speech to the bureau’s academy graduates Friday.

As he left the White House on his way to the speech in Quantico, Virginia, Mr. Trump said “it’s a shame what’s happened with the FBI, but we’re going to rebuild the FBI, it’ll be bigger and better than ever.”

The president has been a frequent critic of the FBI since his firing of former director James Comey and the launch of a special counsel investigation into his campaign’s possible ties to Russia during the 2016 election.

President Trump also repeated his denial of any collusion with Russia during the election.

