Going for the Gold: Olympic hopeful dressed for success, thanks to mom

The steady pulse of a sewing machine has long sparked a creative gene in Susan Hubbell.

“She used to try and dress me in these ridiculous things, big dresses with 15 ruffles,” said Madison Hubbell, Olympic Ice Dance hopeful.

Madison was resistant at first.

“I only had brothers, and I was kind of a tomboy. I wanted to play with them and climb trees. And I look back now and I think, how stupid I was.”

Now 26, she embraces her mother’s flair for fashion.

She often competes in costumes designed and hand-made by her mother.

“It is very special. when I’m able to wear something that she’s made, it’s nice to take a piece of her out there on the ice with me.”

Susan has been making costumes for her daughter since she first started competing on skates.

And if Madison makes the U.S. Olympic Team with ice dance partner Zach Donahue, she’ll perform in a dress, made for this specific dance.

Susan adds it stressful to make the dresses for her daughter.

It included one for a short dance that was hand beaded with some 10,000 rhinestones.

“It looked beautiful on her, and everybody loved it, but after the first event, when they saw the dress in motion, they thought it hid some of her movement. So, they decided to change, and that happens all the time,” added Susan.

Web extra: From ice dancing… to singing!