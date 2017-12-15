Fmr. candidate for school board president agrees to pay fines for ethics violations

Pictured: David Simons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former candidate for Savannah-Chatham County’s school board president, David Simons has agreed to pay more than $15,000 in fines.

Simons, who has referred to himself as a “political consultant,” was accused of using his influence within the school district to secure jobs for Savannah-based construction companies.

According to an earlier report, the Savannah businessman faced 38 charges of ethics violations by the state’s Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

The initial complaint against Simons was filed by the organization Common Cause in 2014.

WSAV’s Dave Kartunen uncovered numerous claims of unregistered lobbying in a lengthy News 3 investigation in 2015.

 

 

