Cochlear implant allows 5-year-old to hear clearly for the first time

NBC News Published:

(KPRC) — A children’s hospital in Texas is helping a little girl hear for the very first time in her life.

Marianne Franco has failed every hearing test she has had since she was born five years ago.

Last week, Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands turned on the cochlear implant Marianne received weeks before. When an audiologist rang a bell, she gave a grin, and when they continued to ask her questions, trying to gauge how much she could hear, she could even hear her mom whispering behind her.

Marianne is not sure yet how to associate what she is hearing with the noise. She has grown up lip reading and has been able to pick up amplified sounds through a hearing aid, but it has never been crisp sound or at a safe volume.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2zchlia

