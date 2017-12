SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a deceased person in the 1100 block of East 67th Street.

News 3 is on the scene and we have learned that Savannah Chatham Metro Police received the call around 7:40 a.m. They have forensic investigators on the scene, but we don’t know if the victim is male or female.

We will continue to follow this story.