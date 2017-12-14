VIDEO: Diner staff receives huge tip from ‘Secret Santa’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPNX) — Christmas came early for employees at an Arizona diner when a guest left a $2,000 tip on a $17 tab.

The staff at the Scottsdale 5 & Diner have dubbed the generous tipster a “secret Santa” who came in to eat breakfast on Saturday morning.

A note on the receipt asked that the money is split among the staff, which means the nine employees will receive a little more than $200 each.

“If he hears this, come back so we can thank you in person,” said server Delia Meeks. “We are all very happy and excited about what he did.”