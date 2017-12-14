Trish Williford wins ‘Best Hair’ award among local GA newswomen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just months ago, Ben Senger was named runner-up among Georgia anchormen for ‘Best Head of Hair, and now News 3 has another great head of hair to praise.

Our own Trish Williford has been awarded ‘Best Head of Hair’ among Georgia newswomen in the 2017 HAIRRY Awards.

According to the judges, “Trish Williford is easily one of the overall stand-out, knock-outs of the 2017 HAIRRY Awards.”

Judges praise Trish for her hair’s versatility and uniqueness, calling it a “punky, yet glam, short ‘do” that is “furiously cool.”

The HAIRRY nominees are judged on volume, color, styling and overall look.

We couldn’t be more proud of you and your locks, Trish. (Share your secrets with us in the newsroom!)