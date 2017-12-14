School District faces big costs with proposed Savannah fire fee

We’ve heard a lot about the proposed fire fee from the city of Savannah, designed to raise about $20 million dollars to ensure a funding source for the fire department. And we’ve heard from homeowners within the city of Savannah, some who don’t want to pay the fee now estimated at about $250.

However, there are others looking at fees a whole lot bigger. The fee would cover non-residential properties and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is looking at a big price tag. School Board member Michael Johnson says at a recent board meeting, a city representative indicated the district could face a bill (for the fire fee) of between $400,000 and $700,000.

“That’s real money, taxpayers money that we don’t want to have to take out of a classroom and have to do it for this fire fee,” said Johnson. “And we have over 80 parcels that we own as the school district within the city of Savannah limits so it’s not just schools it’s our central office it’s all of the buildings that we have and that we have to maintain.”

Johnson says the district has to be concerned about where it will get the money and says his concern is that they do don’t anything to harm programs because “that’s the last thing we want.”

The fee would also apply to tax exempt properties like churches. “And like I told the city at our last board meeting – you are balancing your books on the backs of other taxing bodies whether it’s us – the school district or the country or private schools or religious organizations,” said Johnson.

He says all county taxpayers fund the school district which is now subject to the fire fee so in reality, it effects everyone. “You have folks in unincorporated Chatham County or in other jurisdictions like Tybee they’re gong to be taxed on this. You have Bloomingdale, Port Wentworth, Garden City. We’re all going to be taxed on this but yet they’re not calling it a tax,” Johnson said. ” I appeal to the public to talk to the city council and really find out why is this happening why can’t you balance your books”