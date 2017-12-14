On Your Side – A Savannah woman calls News 3 for help after heater breaks

Savannah — (WSAV)

An elderly Savannah woman had trouble getting her heat fixed, she called News 3.

Mrs. Queen Winn says she bought a new unit months ago from Burroughs Heating and Air, but according to her, it never really worked. She says the air conditioner stopped working over the summer and they replaced it with a new one. And now, that it’s gotten cold, the heater in the new unit won’t work. Winn says she’s been trying for weeks to get someone out to fix it, she even called the police.

“A few months ago, I had to go out there to tell them again and no response, so I called the police man while I was out there and then he showed up,” says Queen Winn, Homeowner.

Burroughs Heating and Air confirmed to News 3 Winn did call police. They also said she has been difficult to work with.

But, less than an hour after we spoke with them, the company sent a serviceman over to try and fix the problem. They said Winn had a bad thermostat. They also ordered her a new sensor. At last check, Mrs. Winn told News 3 the heater appeared to be working.

We’ll keep you posted.