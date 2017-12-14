Officials: Some states running out of money for children’s healthcare insurance programs

(AP/WSAV) — State officials warn the federally funded Children’s Health Insurance Program — or CHIP — is running out of money and that could impact funding for Georgia’s PeachCare for Kids program.

The program provides health insurance for children whose families who don’t qualify for Medicaid, but can’t afford private insurance.

According to Georgia Health News, about 130,000 children in Georgia are covered under Georgia’s PeachCare Program.

For the past 20 years, the CHIP program has had bipartisan support. But Congress missed a Sept. 30 deadline to extend funding for CHIP — and now, for the first time, some states are running out of money to keep the program going.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 16 states are expected to run out of CHIP reserve funds by the end of January 2018. They predict Georgia will run out be end of February or March and South Carolina will run out by the end of April or later.

Nine million children could soon lose their health insurance. A committee passed a bill to extend funding to the Children’s Health Insurance program — but Leader Mitch McConnell still hasn’t put it on the Senate floor for a vote.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel made a tearful plea on Monday with his young son taking Congress to task for failing to reauthorize funding for the program.