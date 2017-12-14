Live Oak Public Libraries launch winter reading program–with prizes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Live Oak Public Libraries have launched their Winter Reading Program. The event runs December 1-31. Kids up to age 18 can register at any Live Oak Public Libraries branch.

Get a Reading Record, log reading hours and earn chances to win a grand prize–the more you read, the more times you can enter to win either a $75 Whole Foods Market Savannah gift card or a $50 Walmart gift card.

All entry forms must be submitted by Sunday, Dec. 31. Drawings will be held the first week of January and prizes awarded by county: 2 winners in Chatham, 1 winner in Effingham and 1 winner in Liberty for each type of gift card.