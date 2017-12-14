Legislators want harsher punishment for people who buy guns for felons

SAVANNAH, GA- You don’t have to pull the trigger to face prison time. At least, that’s what some lawmakers are hoping to get on the books.

Meg Heap, the Chatham County District Attorney, State Rep. Jesse Petrea, R- Savannah, and Alderman Julian Miller, District 4, met outside the Chatham County Courthouse Thursday afternoon to discuss an amendment to the Straw Purchase Law they are hoping to pass.

The statute targets people who buy guns “knowingly and intentionally” for a convicted felon or first time offender on probation. The current charge is a misdemeanor, but legislators are pushing for a harsher punishment.

“All the other crimes, if you commit an armed robbery, and you were charged also with possession of a firearm by commission of a felony, that’s a five year sentence. We want it to equal all the other charges involving firearms,” said Heap.

The bill calls for charges of up to five years imprisonment. Although they cannot try juveniles as adults, Heap told News 3, the bill would help keep youth in check.

“The law will apply to anyone, whoever is supplying the gun, so if you’re a juvenile and you’re giving the gun to somebody else, number one you’re illegally possessing the gun to begin with and you’re also providing it to someone else, so those are two charges we can look at,” she said.

City officials said they hope to leave Savannah better than they found it.

“This will not be a cure all, but it will be another tool in the toolbox that they can try to use to try to keep these individuals off the streets or certainly with firearms off the streets,” said Petrea.

The bill will be formally introduced in session on January 8th. Organizers of the bill are hoping it will pass in April.