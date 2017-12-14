Firefighters extinguish small fire at Fat Patties restaurant

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A fire at the Fat Patties restaurant Wednesday evening resulted in a brief evacuation of the building.

According to The Burton Fire District, firefighters responded to the restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a small fire in the mulch by the front door and extinguished the flames.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a cigarette.

Burton FD says firefighters inspected the wall with thermal imaging and discovered elevated heat levels inside the wall by the site of the fire.

Firefighters asked patrons to leave the building while they sprayed waters inside the wall to prevent a wall fire.

According to Burton FD, the Beaufort Fire Department also responded to the call.

Burton fire officials urge citizens to properly discard smoking material inappropriate dispensers.

They say ashes can smolder for up to eight hours before igniting.