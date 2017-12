HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials say a middle school student was struck by a vehicle this afternoon during dismissal.

According to the Beaufort County School District, the student’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The student is in seventh grade at Hilton Head Island Middle School.

Officials say they were walking near the campus when the car struck them.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further details.