Crowded roads in the holiday travel forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC News) — The American Automobile Association just released its holiday travel forecast, and Americans are expected to hit the road for the holidays in record numbers.

AAA expects 107-million people to be traveling this holiday season, making it the busiest holiday travel period ever.

The holiday travel period runs from December 23 through January 1, and not even gas prices, which are 25 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, are deterring Americans from traveling.

“We are also seeing that the labor market is doing very well, consumers have more money in their pockets and are more confident. they are spending that money and are contributing more to travel,” said AAA spokesperson Tamra Johnson.

Airfares are also 20% lower than last Christmas, which makes this season a bit brighter.