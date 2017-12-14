Connecticut observes 5th anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

NBC News Published:

 In this archival video, Pres. Obama speaks out after hearing the news: “We’ve endured too many of these tragedies in the past few years.”

NEWTOWN, Conn. (NBC) — Today will be a day of remembrance in Newtown, Connecticut as people there mark the 5th year anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo, a bus traveling from Newtown, Conn., to Monroe stops near 26 angel signs posted along the roadside in Monroe, Conn., on the first day of classes for Sandy Hook Elementary School students since the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

 

On Dec. 14, 2012 Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six educators at the Newtown school before turning the gun on himself.

Connecticut’s Governor Dannel P. Malloy has directed all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the children and educators killed.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

